Laois council on standby for snow icy weather spell

Laois County Council is prepared to respond for the impact of the bitterly cold spell of weather which is expected to bring snow.

Snow is set to fall and roads turn icy says a Met Éireann weather warning which remains enforced until the weekend.

The five-day Status Yellow snow-ice warning for Ireland was issued on Monday morning ahead of what the forecaster says will be a very cold week.

The warning also says there will be scattered wintry showers, frequent across the southwest, west and north. Some accumulations of snow are expected. There will also be widespread frost at night with icy stretches on untreated surfaces.

Some of the expected snow fell overnight Monday in the Slieve Bloom mountains on the Laois Offaly border.

There is the possibility of a more significant spell of sleet/snow on Thursday.

The warning is valid from 6 am Tuesday, January 29 to noon Saturday, February 2 but Met Éireann says the warning will be updated as the week goes by.

Laois County Council gritting trucks were deployed and Monday night and are likely to be on the road again.

Director of Emergency Services Kieran Kehoe said they are fully prepared.

“Salt banks are full, everything is in a state of readiness should any extreme weather event happen. It’s being monitored by the duty engineers in our winter maintenance programme. We have a full range of staff with all our outdoor crews, civil defence, fire, all ready to take action if the call should come,” he told the Leinster Express.