'Extreme caution' needed on roads hit with snow and ice says AA Roadwatch

People in some parts of the country woke up to snow and ice covered roads on Wednesday morning and Met Eireann has forecast a further drop in temperatures as the status yellow snow-ice warning remains in place.

There are icy and snowy road conditions to contend with in a number of places this morning according to AA Roadwatch, with extreme caution advised.

The counties worst affected by icy roads on Wednesday morning are Cork (especially around the city), Limerick, Galway, Tipperary, Roscommon and Cavan; the most affected by lying snow are Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo, Mayo, and Longford.

A Status Yellow snow-ice warning remains in place until 12 pm on Saturday, February 2. Frost and ice are especially likely on secondary routes and on high ground in particular.

READ MORE: Met Éireann latest - Treacherous weather with snow and temperatures dropping like a stone.

"Remember it takes up to ten times longer to stop on an icy road. In affected areas, slow down, keep further back from the vehicle in front and keep all manoeuvres gentle," AA Roadwatch has advised.

The Met Eireann forecast predicts that temperatures will drop as low as -4 degrees on Wednesday night bringing further icy road conditions for Thursday morning.

Mist and fog will form also, with some freezing fog in places. Some heavy rain will develop over Munster before dawn, with sleet or hill snow in places.

On Thursday, a wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow will move in accompanied by strong easterly winds. Significant accumulations of snow are possible on high ground and with some accumulations to lower-levels at times. Update on weather warnings is due from Met Eireann at 10:00 am on Wednesday morning.

ROADS

The M7 is closed northbound between J27 Birdhill and J26 Nenagh West due to a multi-vehicle collision.

Icy conditions reported around Tullamore, Co. Offaly. Slow down and take care.

Inbound on the N3 in Dublin is a little busy coming up to the M50 Interchange due to a breakdown which is blocking the right lane before the M50.

READ MORE: Laois council on standby for snow icy weather spell.