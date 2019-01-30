People hit with huge power cut in Laois town

A big power outage has hit a Laois town and is affecting over 1,700 people in homes and businesses.

Two power faults have cut the electricity in the Bog Road area of Portarlington near Colaiste Iosagain school causing outages across the town.

A total of 1,775 ESB Network customers are affected by the cut.

There are local reports of power out in some areas like Ballymorris Manor, Whitefields and Corrig Glen.

ESB Networks has said that the faults are expected to be repaired by 1:15 pm on Wednesday afternoon.