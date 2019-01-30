Prison officers get behind nurses and midwives on the picket line in Laois

Irish Prison Service staff were on hand to support nurses and midwives on the picket line at Portlaoise hospital today as part of the Irish Nursing and Midwives Organisation 24-hour strike.

Portlaoise prison officers backed the nurses who are on strike today for better pay by bringing them fresh bread rolls and warm soup as the temperatures remain ice cold.

WATCH: Nurses on the picket line in Laois at Portlaoise hospital.

Hospital and community care services have been disrupted by the first 24-hour nurses strike in 20 years. At 8:00 am over 30,000 nurses at hospitals around the country took to the picket line in their dispute over pay and staff shortages.

A number of local businesses including Bracken's Gala and O'Gormans also offered free hot drinks and soup to the nurses on strike today.

