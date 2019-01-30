Priest dies in Laois in tragic freak car accident

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a priest of Abbeyleix and Ballyroan today in what appears to have been a tragic freak accident at his home.

There is deep shock in the Laois town and surrounding area at the death of the priest who has been named locally as Fr John Cummins. Originally from Newbridge in Co Kildare, he was aged in his fifties and was well known in the community where he has served as Parish Priest for the past year and a half.

While the cause has yet to be established, it is understood that the accident occurred at around 3 pm on Wednesday, January 30 after a car went out of control in the driveway of his house on the Ballinakill Road.

Laois County Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that it was called to the scene of a single vehicle incident at 4:20 pm. Locals said an air ambulance also attended, along with local paramedics, but the extensive injuries suffered proved to be fatal.

Fr Ger Ahern preceded Fr Cummins as Abbeyleix PP. He said he knew the deceased as a 'good friend' and was devastated by grief at his death in what he described as a 'freak' accident.

Cllr John Joe Fennelly said the community has been plunged into disbelief.

"We are all devastated here, it is shocking news, it is unbelievable, we are absolutely in disbelief. He was dedicated to his work and really dedicated to the life he chose. He will be sadly missed," he said.

Cllr Mary Sweney is a councillor in the neighbouring Ballyroan. She also paid tribute on behalf of her community.

"The community here in Ballyroan are devastated at the news. We had a deep fondness and regard for Fr John Cummins. He was a very gentle person and had lovely characteristics which endeared him to this community and was much respected as a result," she said.

She said he became very involved in community work none more so than through his role as Chairperson of the Board of Management of the local primary school Scoil Eoin Phol Naofa II.

She said he was much loved by children, parents, grandparents and all he helped during his time here. She said this was particularly noticeable after Mass.

"He spent a lot of time meeting and greeting people after Mass and during his brief tenure here, this developed into lovely ritual which led to many people waiting after Mass to speak with him.

"He emanated calmness and sincerity which is what endeared him to people so much," she said.

Cllr Sweeney said he never failed to praise all involved with the parish and always had a special word of praise for the parish choir which impressed and touched him greatly at the recent Christmas Carol Service in Ballyroan.

She extended her sympathy to his family on his loss.

The Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin Denis Nulty visited the scene today and blessed Fr Cummins' remains before they were removed to Portlaoise hospital.

Read also: BISHOP PAYS TRIBUTE

In the hours prior to the tragedy, Fr Cummins had been busy serving his community at the local Scoil Mhuire primary school attending grandparents day. Fr Cummins was also Chaplin to Scoil Mhuire.

Scoil Mhuire principal Aidan McEvoy paid tribute.

"Please pray for him and his family at this sad time. It is a tragic event for our community and our school family," he said.

He had also recently attended the Abbeyleix Senior Citizens Party.

Gardaí confirmed that his family and relatives have been notified.

Fr Cummins comes from a well-known, liked and respected family in Newbridge. His father Con ran the famous Con Cummins pub on the Kildare town's Main Street. The pub remains in the family and his still run by his brother Con.

Prior to serving in Abbeyleix, Fr Cummins spent some time in Carlow town where he was based at the Kildare and Leighlin Diocesan Office.