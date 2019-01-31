Death of Abbeyleix Parish Priest 'a tremendous loss' - Bishop pays tribute

The sudden death of Abbeyleix Parish Priest Fr John Cummins is a tremendous loss according to the Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin Denis Nulty.

In a statement, the Bishop expressed deep regret and sadness at the sudden death of Fr Cummins from Newbridge, after a freak accident with his car at the Parochial House.

"My thoughts and prayers are with Fr John’s mother, brothers and sister, his priest colleagues in Kildare and Leighlin, his team in Faith Development Services and ACCORD, Carlow and of course his many parishioners in Abbeyleix.

"Also remembering his former colleagues in IT Carlow and parishioners of Carlow Cathedral Parish.

"John is a tremendous loss to all of us in the Diocese. I will hold all of you in my prayers over these very difficult and lonely days," concluded the statement.