Education Minister must see Portlaoise school prefabs for himself demands Laois TD

The Minister for Education has been asked to see for himself the chronic conditions children with disabilities must endure at Laois school.

Laois Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley said has asked the new Minister for Education Joe McHugh TD to visit Kolbe Special School, Portlaoise at his earliest convenience.

“I put it to the Minister in the Dáil that he needs to come and see at first hand the totally inadequate accommodation that the staff and pupils here have to endure.

"I outlined to him and the Tánaiste (Simon Coveney) that the school is in chronic need of a new building and is currently housed in a collection of cold and damp prefabs. These prefabs are of very poor quality. The school has only one solid concrete classroom. Kolbe is in desperate need of a new building and this project needs to be moved on. A site has been approved for the new school and it’s time for progress.

“I stressed to the Minister that he needs come and see for himself why a new building is so urgently required,’’ said Dep Stanley.

The Laois TD said Minister McHugh replied separately to a parliamentary question in which it was stated that the Kolbe project is included in the Department’s six-year construction programme.

"A tender competition is in train to establish to establish a Project Manager framework which is expected to be in place by early March. The tender documentation is underway and once the framework has been established a tender exercise will be carried out to appoint a Project Manager.

"The Department is committed to providing the necessary accommodation for Kolbe School," he said.

Dep Stanley said many people have contacted him about the project.

"Kolbe now needs to be a top priority for the Department of Education. Funding needs to be ring-fenced for this project now," He said.

Kolbe Special School specifically caters for children (aged 4-18) within the severe to profound learning disability spectrum and/or autism. There are 39 pupils enrolled.