Green light for more cash for a new road in Porltaoise

A further €3 million has been approved to complete a new road in Portlaoise that will link the Stradbally and Timahoe Roads.

Laois TD and Minister for Justice & Equality, Charlie Flanagan, welcome the funding which was part of more than €12 million approved for regional and local roads in Laois.

“I warmly welcome the additional funding support of €12,823,820 to assist Laois County Council in progressing repairs to regional and local roads. This sum includes a further allocation of €3,000,000 for the completion of the Portlaoise Southern Relief Road," said Mr Flanagan.

He said 2019 will see a further significant increase in grant funding for regional and local roads given the weather.

“Recent extreme weather events have had a major impact on the regional and local road network and this funding will see essential maintenance and improvements carried out.

“These events, combined with the extended period of reduced funding for road maintenance following the economic downturn, have left the road network much more vulnerable to damage," he said.

He said the funding will greatly assist in the repairs and ensure our road network in Laois is of the highest standard,”

“These grants are to supplement local authorities’ own resources and expenditure on regional and local road and are just part of the total investment in regional and local roads for this year.”

The Minister said Fine Gael is determined to support the continued growth in our economy in the years to come by maintaining and renewing existing infrastructure.

The Laois cash is part of the €483 million national investment programme for 2019 for regional and local roads announced Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross TD.