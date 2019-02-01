€2 billion children hospital means no cash for €140 million Portlaoise downgrade project

The €2 billion bill for the National Children's Hospital will mean there will be no money to make the €140 million changes to facilitate what the HSE said would allow a safe downgrade of Portlaoise hospital, a Laois TD has claimed.

As a result, Sean Fleming TD called on Minister for Health Simon Harris to cancel and withdraw the proposals on his desk for the total downgrade of the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise.



The Minister has a report on his desk since September 2017 which recommends the closure of the emergency, maternity, paediatrics and intensive care departments and all in-patient surgery in the hospital.

In a statement, the Fianna Fáil TD said the plan involved the expenditure of €140 million to upgrade Tallaght, The Coombe Maternity and Tullamore Hospitals to take over the workload currently being carried out in Portlaoise.



"It is now absolutely clear that no money will ever be available for these specific upgrades as a result of the Minister’s incompetence in blowing the budget for the New National Childrens’ Hospital in Dublin by over €1billion.



"Clearly, the plan on the Minister’s desk can now never be implemented. In any event, it should never have been contemplated in the first place.



"The ongoing uncertainty in respect of the hospital in Portlaoise must be brought to an immediate end by the Minister publically saying he rejects the plan on his desk and calls on regional management to bring forward proposals to improve the services in the hospital in Portlaoise," said the TD.

Apart from HSE management, senior doctors who oversee national medical and surgical specialities had input into the downgrade plan. Dep Fleming warned that these experts could overrule all views.

"The Minister promised consultation on this plan over a year ago and this has not yet commenced. More worryingly, I understand the people who helped prepare the report will have a veto after the consultation process," he said.

The consultation process was promised by Minister Harris in December 2017 but has not commenced. An independent facilitator is due to be appointed to chair the consultation with doctors and others with a stake in the future of Portlaoise hospital.