Traffic and parking arrangements for the funeral of Abbeyleix Parish Priest Fr John Cummins

The Abbeyleix committee coordinating the funeral of the town's late Parish Priest Fr John Cummins asks the public to observe and be aware of special traffic and parking arrangments in the town.

The committee says heavy traffic and delays can be expected in town between 11am – 2pm on Saturday, February 2.

The Requiem Mass will be celebrated in the Church of the Most Holy Rosary at 12 Noon. Mourners wishing to attend the funeral are asked to arrive early and please observe the directions of Gardaí and local stewards.

Parking restrictions are in place so people attending are asked to use the following suggested parking locations:

Family and invalids can park to the rear of the church. Visiting priests are requested to park at Dove House.

Members of the public arriving from the North (Dublin - Ballyroan / Portlaoise / Stradbally) are asked to use parking in the following locations

• Abbeyleix Heritage Centre (Eircode R32 H244) - Scoil Mhuire car Parking (Eircode R32 A566)

Mourners arriving from the South / East / West (Cork – Carlow - Limerick - Durrow / Rathdowney / Mountrath ) are asked to use parking in the following locations

• Main Street / Ballinakill Road / Temperance Street (Eircode R32 V30Y) Rathmoyle Crescent (Eircode R32 DY99)

Locals are asked to use the general car park.

Please note that Market Square and farmers market will be trading as normal.

Given that the weather is set to be very cold, people are advised to dress accordingly in case the church is at full capacity.

The public is also asked to be aware of sloppy surfaces in and around the church.

Fr Cummins died in a freak tragic accident outside the parochial house in Abbeyleix on Wednesday, January 30.

The priest's remains will be removed to his native Newbridge for a second funeral mass and burial on Monday.