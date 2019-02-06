Irish government 'furious' over cost overrun of new children's hospital

The Irish government is "furious" about the cost overrun of the new national children's hospital, a senior Minister said while in Laois today.

Minister Richard Bruton was commenting after the Finance Minister Paschal Donohue spoke to the Oireachtas this morning Wednesday February 6, about the cost overrun of the new hospital, which could end up hitting €2bn.

"I think the government is furious about the scale of the overrun. That's the reality, and we need to get to the bottom of why it happened. this was a particularly complex project, I know that, but we need to know why the careful preparation didn't contain the cost. We have to see the results of that and there may be lessons for the future.

"We have a problem with some of these complex projects," added Minister Bruton, who is Minister for Communications, Climate Action and the Environment.

He was in Mountmellick, Laois to launch the Regional Enterprise Plan to 2020 for the midlands, with Minister for Business Heather Humphries and Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan.