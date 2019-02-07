Two prisoners have died in the Midlands Prison in Portlaoise in less than two weeks.

The Irish Prison Service confirmed that two inmates have died in the Midlands prison in recent days.

The first death occurred on Sunday, January 27 and the second on Tuesday, February 5.

Gardai in Portlaoise confirmed that they are investigating the two sudden deaths.

A spokesperson for the Irish Prison Service said: "As with all deaths in custody the Irish Prison Service, the Inspector of Prisons and An Garda Síochána will be investigating. The cause of death will be determined by the coroner's officer."

The Midlands Prison is a medium security prison at the Dublin Road, Portlaoise right beside the maximum security Portlaoise Prison.