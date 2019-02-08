Historic day as landmark Laois Post Office closes its doors

A landmark business on Main Street, Abbeyleix is the latest Laois Post Office to close its doors after 60 years of business by the Connolly family.

Derry and Catherine Connolly will close the Post Office for the last time on Friday evening, February 8 at 5.30pm.

The Post Office in Abbeyleix is a landmark building on the Main Street and is engrained in the history and heart of the heritage town.

The Post Office service is set to continue at a new location, inside Supervalu, Abbyeleix on the Main Sreet starting from 11.00am on Monday morning, February 11.

In a statement on the Abbeyleix Facebook page, Mr Connolly thanked people for the support over the years.

"During that time it has been a privilege and a pleasure to serve the people of Abbeyleix and surrounding parishes. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everybody who did business with Abbeyleix Post Office during the years and to thank all the loyal and dedicated staff who worked with me."

Many locals have taken to Facebook to wish the Connollys well in their retirement.

In July, 2017 the sorting was relocated from the Post Office in Abbeyleix to a centralised office in Portlaoise next to the main sorting office.

In August, 2018 an agreement struck between An Post and the Irish Postmasters’ Union (IPU) saw the closure of Ballinakill and Ballybrittas Post offices.

Under the agreement services from Ballinakill transferred primarily to Abbeyleix Post Office. At the time An Post said Post Offices in locations where postmasters are opting to retire will close and the services will be "consolidated" with neighbouring offices ensuring their continued viability.