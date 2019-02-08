Laois priest praying for end to parish lotto winning streak

Portlaoise Parish lotto players are on an incredible winning streak never seen before, after the €10,000 jackpot was won for the sixth week in a row.

The latest winner is Joan O’Reilly who won the top prize on February 7. It brings the total to €83,000 won in two months, with some €6,000 more won by the ticket sellers.

Parish Priest Monsignor John Byrne has declared himself delighted for his parish's lucky winners, but he is praying for the end to the winning streak, for the sake of parish coffers.

“I have great faith in God that he'll turn it around for us,” Msgr Byrne jokingly told the Leinster Express.

“I am delighted, the winners are all people who have been supporters for a long time, and the promoters get a dividend as well. It is good news but I hope our day might come again where we get a few weeks without jackpots,” he said.

The Portlaoise parish lotto is running since 2001.

“It was never won for more than two weeks in a row before. It has been a marvellous help to develop Portlaoise parish,” Msgr Byrne said.

There will be no reduction to the €10,000 jackpot yet he said.

“We are not going to panic,” he said.