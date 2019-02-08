Coillte set to offer helicopter contract to fight forest fires in Slieve Blooms

A State-owned company which brought in Irish Army to save Laois forestry from fire during the 2018 summer drought is offering a contract that involves use helicopters for such emergency operations.

Coillte has invited responses to an invitation to tender for the provision of helicopter services for firefighting and aerial fertilising.

Coillte says it has a national requirement to use helicopters to assist in the fighting of forest fires during the fire season March – September.

It also will use the service for general survey work as required.

A forest fire threatened to get out of control in June 2018 the Slieve Bloom Mountains in Laois and Offaly where the company controls thousands of acres of commercial forestry.