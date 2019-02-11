Laois Offaly farmers 'genuinely worried' about Brexit plan claims TD

Farmers in Laois and Offaly are 'genuinely worried' about the of Brexit according to Fianna Fáil TD for Offaly, Barry Cowen who has criticised what he claims is a 'the lack of preparedness' by the Irish Government.

Deputy Cowen, brother of former Taoiseach Brian Cowen, was commenting as less than fifty days remain until the UK exits the EU.

“The farming and agri-food sector will be the big losers if the UK crashes out of the EU. Both sectors are becoming increasingly worried about the lack of solutions being put forward by the Government.

“Farmers and agri-food producers across Laois and Offaly are genuinely worried about the lack of contingency plans in place. What I want to know is what is the Government waiting for? Are they going to wait until the chaos starts before they put any plans in place?"

“Even in the event of an orderly Brexit, measures will still be needed to support the sectors. They are massively exposed and they don’t have the financial resources to deal with any big shocks," he said.

The TD said there are more than 6,000 families involved in farming as well as dozens of small, artisan food producers who have worked incredibly hard to build up their reputations and earn their place on UK shelves.

"Any disruption to trade between Ireland and the UK could see Irish, locally sourced products lose their market share and be replaced with products from other countries. This will leave the farmers and producers on their knees. They need plans to be put in place for them now, not after the horse has bolted”, concluded Deputy Cowen.