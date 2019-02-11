Development in nurse's strike could stave off three day action

Nurses may not be on the picket line in Portlaoise and other hospitals this week but a lot of talking will have to take place following at the Labour Court which is to intervene directly.

The Court has found enough common ground between the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation and the HSE to intervene and facilitate talks that could resolve the dispute.

The parties have been summoned to a hearing at the Labour Court at 3.30pm on Monday, February 11.

A recommendation could be issued this evening which could halt a three-day strike due to start Tuesday morning.

The Labour Court facilitated exploratory talks over the weekend after three days of industrial action over two weeks.

Thousands of appointments have already been cancelled due to the dispute.

Nurses want pay rises to attract more people into the profession. The Government says pay rises are outside the terms of national agreements and will not tackle staff shortages.