Available Airbnb accommodation in Laois six times the number of rentals on Daft.ie

Nearly six times as many Laois properties are available through Airbnb than listed for rent in the county on a popular property website.

A big shortage of rental homes remains a feature facing people who do not own their own homes. Up to date listings on the Daft.ie show that there are just 34 homes for rent in Laois.

Of the 13 properties in Portlaoise, nine are houses. A total of 19 house shares are on offer. There are 436 homes are listed for sale in Laois.

By contrast, nearly 200 homes are listed on Airbnb. Almost a quarter of these properties are available in Portlaoise.

The properties range in type from garden cabins, entire apartments, rooms in houses and houses.

The cost of renting a home rose in Laois rose above the national average according to the latest quarterly Rental Report by Daft.ie.

Rents rose nationally by an average of 9.8% in the year to December 2018.

In Laois, rents were, on average, 10.7% higher in the fourth quarter of 2018 than a year previously.

The average advertised rent is now €921, up 83% from its lowest point.

Daft.ie says that while the lates rent figures mark another record high in national average rents, the rate of increase is the slowest in almost three years. The average monthly rent nationwide during the final quarter of 2018 was €1,347.

This is €317 per month higher than the previous peak in 2008 and over €600 higher than the 2011 low.