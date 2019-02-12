Knock on delays for commuters as Irish Rail reports issues at Portlaoise

Delays for Irish Rail customers that hit earlier today continue to have a knock-on effect into the evening rush hour for commuters.

Irish Rail has been responding to questions online today relating to long delays on some lines. The train service has said that delays are being caused by a 'signalling issue' at Portlaoise.

An Irish Rail update around 4:30 pm said that "Up to 30 minutes delays can be expected to services through Portlaoise due to a signalling issue."