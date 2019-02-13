REVEALED: The Offaly shop that sold winning €500,000 Euromillions ticket

There is great excitement in Tullamore this morning after a local shop sold a winning ticket worth €500,000 on last night’s EuroMillions Plus draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Kelly's Newscorner shop in the Dunnes Shopping Centre in Tullamore, and it is the fourth EuroMillions Plus to be won in Ireland so far in 2019.

The winning EuroMillions Plus numbers were: 2, 18, 32, 36 and 46.

Speaking on selling this golden ticket, store owner, Ian Kelly commented: “There is some great excitement in Tullamore this morning and the staff at the shop have been spreading the good news to our customers, encouraging them all to check their tickets. I’m delighted that we sold this winning EuroMillions prize to one of our customers and hope it brings a lot of happiness to them. Best of luck to whoever it is!”

Meanwhile, two Irish EuroMillions players went agonisingly close to winning the €151 million jackpot, falling one number short after both matched five numbers and one lucky star. The players from Dublin and Cork two will both scoop a cool €239,221 each.

A National Lottery spokesperson advised today: “If you are one of these three lucky ticket holders, be sure to keep the ticket safe, sign the back of the ticket and contact our prize claims team on 01 836 4444 and we will make arrangements for you to come to the National Lottery to get your prize."

There was no winner of last night’s incredible €151,629,098 EuroMillions jackpot, which now rolls to a mind-blowing €165 million for next Friday’s draw. Play in-store, online or using the National Lottery App on your smartphone for your chance to win.

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on National Lottery games go back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts and heritage. In total more than €5.4 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 31 years ago. In 2018 alone, the National Lottery raised over €227 million for such good cause.

MORE: Refurbishment and new management for recently opened Portlaoise restaurant.