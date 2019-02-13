Honoured vintage Laois tourism man Tommy Treacy has big plans for the future

Family, friends, colleagues joined Laois County Council councillors and officials in Portlaoise to honour one of the county's most popular and hardworking business people Tommy Treacy.

But the proud Laois man and native of The Heath responded in a fashion which led to the bestowing of the council's highest honour by announcing plans future projects.

Tommy was honoured with a Civic Reception for the promotion of Laois as a tourist destination principally through his involvement in his business, Laois Tourism, Gordon Bennett Rally and many other events over the years that have attracted people to spend time in Laois.

But there was also a lot of praise for his work for Laois Hospice via the Laois Vintage Club. Other achievements mentioned included his support for Laois GAA's All-Ireland winning teams.

He was also praised for his community work while others commended him for how he and his family have benefited many Laois families by providing employment over several decades at Treacy's pub and The Gandon Inn.

While he thanked the council for the honour, it was a mark of the man of action that Tommy didn't waste too much breath revelling in the glory of the moment.

Instead, he used the event to promote plans for what he hopes will be the biggest Gordon Bennett Rally to date planned for June 2019. Among the VIPs lined up is the veteran groundbreaking rally driver Rosemary Smith who began her career karting on The Heath.

He also took the opportunity to put people on notice that a big push is in the works to ensure the Laois Vintage club reaches the €1 million mark for funds raised for Laois Hospice.

