Laois housing estate plagued by 'rat infested ' illegal dumping

Residents in adjoining Portlaoise estates are “living practically in Kyletalesha" over illegal dumping at empty houses, says a councillor.

Rats have infested the area says Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley, who demanded a public promise from the CEO of Laois County Council to get it cleaned, at the January council meeting.

“It is the equivalent of a pile of rubbish dumped outside this chamber. Nobody would convince me it would still be there,” she said.

Two houses targeted by dumpers are between Lake Glen and O'Moore Place, council built housing estates on the Mountmellick road in Portlaoise.

“There is a serious problem with illegal dumping since last July. Residents in the area are in an awful state, living practically in Kyletalesha, in a dump. Three neighbours contacted me to say the area is rat infested. These council tenants dispose of their own rubbish properly. It is a minority of people who don't,” Cllr Dwane Stanley said.

“Rubbish is dumped on the public lane, responsibility for that must be with the council,” she said.

Cllr Dwane Stanley said that the owner of one house was dead and a mortgage was in a vulture fund. She said one house is privately owned.

“I know you are pushing ahead with a CPO but that can take up to six months, the environment section need to step up,” she said.

“Years ago we would go in and remove it once it was deemed a health hazard. You could levy a cost on the property so whoever buys it, the council would get it back. It's a health hazard there. I am asking the CEO to give a public commitment, as you did privately last week, that it will be addressed,” the Portlaoise councillor said.

The council CEO John Mulholland agreed to deal with it.

“It is an intolerable situation and we will deal with it as a matter of urgency,” he answered.