Laois and Limerick to support buzzing local woman picked for RTE's Winning Streak

A Laois mother with Limerick origins is set to appear on the National Lottery Winning Streak TV game show this Saturday, February 16 on RTÉ One.

Jane Delaney from Mountmellick was sifting through a mortgage application form last Saturday evening at home with Winning Streak on the television and the sound turned off so she could concentrate on what she was reading. Her concentration was broken by a phone call from her sister to let her know her name had been pulled out of the Winning Streak drum!

Struggling to believe it, Jane turned the sound on and rewound the show and watched as her name was drawn to appear on this week’s show.

Jane said the feeling was indescribable and she is so happy to be on the show after years of sending in the scratch cards to the National Lottery.

Originally from Dooradoyle in Co. Limerick, Jane has been living in Laois for years with her husband Michael.

The couple are together 13 years and will be married three years this year. They have two young boys MJ and Ritchie who are buzzing with excitement to see their mum on the telly.

Jane’s Winning Streak appearance could not have come at a better time as she and Michael are in the process of applying for a second mortgage to fund a self-build of their dream family home in Mountmellick.

There will be a contingent from Laois and Limerick heading to the capital to cheer on Jane this Saturday which will include her parents Molly and Ritchie and her sister Elaine. Her other sister Audrey will watch from home.

The Winning Streak National Lottery game show, co-presented by Marty Whelan and Sinead Kennedy, will feature some perennial favorite games as well but also brand new games including Play or Pay, Roll for Riches, WinFall and Electric Dream – where one player will win an electric car worth €25,000.

As ever one of the lucky five players will get the chance to spin the wheel and win up to €500,000. But this series a €100,000 segment will be added to the iconic Grand Prize Wheel every show if less than that was won in the previous show, improving players chances to win a massive prize. Winning Streak will be broadcast on RTÉ One this Saturday at 20:20.