UCD honour RTÉ's Operation Transformation Laois psychologist

RTÉ Operation Transformation and Laois psychologist, Dr Eddie Murphy is being honoured by one of Ireland's biggest Irish universities.

Dr Eddie, from Portarlington, confirmed the appointment by University College Dublin in his weekly column for the Leinster Express.

"UCD has appointed me an Adjunct Associate Professor - UCD School of Psychology, wow what an honour I never thought I would see that day, but there you are," said Dr Eddie.

People who are made adjunct professors at a university are seen as an eminent leader in their field and a person of distinction and high achievement.