Laois mother 'forgot all about' Winning Streak ticket and feels like 'the luckiest person ever'

A lucky Laois mother is set to appear on this Saturday night's episode of Winning Streak just a couple of weeks after submitting planning permission for her family to build their dream house.

Jane Delaney from Acragar in Mountmellick said she felt like the ‘luckiest person ever’ when her name was picked out of the drum last Saturday to go on the popular RTÉ television game show.

Jane told the Leinster Express that she was speechless when she realised her name had been called.

“I am over the moon, it is just so surreal to be honest when you are in the situation. I had the show on but the TV was muted and I was reading through paperwork and the phone went off beside me. It was a friend asking ‘was that you’ and at this stage, I still didn’t realise and I said ‘was what me?’. Then I heard and rewound the television back!

“I had forgotten all about the ticket. Usually, when I send them in I would be watching to see if I get called out and this time I forgot. My grandad said that when you want something and you keep looking for it you won’t get it but if you stop looking it will come.

“When luck comes in like that you feel like the luckiest person ever. I ran upstairs to my husband he was putting our eldest to bed and I still had the pen in my hand, I was pointing at the phone screen but I couldn’t get the words out he had no idea. It was sheer panic!

“We plan to spend the money on our self-build we recently submitted the planning permission to Laois County Council so it will be a nice injection of cash. Although I work in a bad we still have to have all our ducks in a row like anyone else. Honestly, at this stage of our lives, it couldn’t have come at a better time,” she said.

Jane moved here from Limerick and now calls Laois home. She works in Bank of Ireland in Mountmellick and is married to Michael Delaney from Kyleteleisha. They have two little boys, MJ is in Montessori and her second son Ritchie is one and a half. The boys will be staying at home to watch their mammy on television and are all set up with sweets and new pyjamas.

Jane has a huge crowd of supporters heading to the RTÉ studio on Saturday from both Limerick and Laois.

Hopefully she gets to spin the wheel, best of luck Jane!