Laois Fire and Rescue Service was called to the scene of a fire at Main Street, Abbeyleix in the early hours of Monday morning.

The Chief Fire Officer has said that Abbeyleix and Durrow units attended the fire at Quinn's Tea and Coffee Rooms at 05:35 am this morning and were still at the scene at 8:30 am.

It is understood that Quinn's will remain closed until further notice.

More to follow.