WATCH Laois Minister welcomes 'final piece of the jigsaw' on multi-million Portlaoise road

The 'final piece of the jigsaw' to the southern orbital route in Portlaoise will open up land for future development and ensure a free flow of traffic around the town according to Laois TD and Minister Charlie Flanagan.

In a new video published on his social media, Minister Flanagan said the last piece of the route linking the Timahoe Road and Abbeyleix Road is expected to be completed and 'open for business' by the end of this year.

He said the road has cost in excess of €5 million of public money and is a 'vital piece of infrastructure'.

Watch the video below.

MORE: Vacant landmark Laois site considered for huge new indoor sports arena