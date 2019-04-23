Three men arrested after joint Garda Revenue drugs raid in Laois

Three men were arrested in Portlaoise following a joint operation by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, Revenue and the Divisional Drugs Unit in Portlaoise Garda Station.

During the raid last Thursday, Revenue officers seized a package containing one kilo of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of €20,000, during searches, under warrant, of two properties in Portlaoise.

During this joint operation, gardaí arrested a 23-year-old Irish man, a 22-year-old Lithuanian man and a 20-year-old Polish man.

The three men were detained and brought to Portlaoise Garda Station, for questioning.

Investigations are ongoing.

In separate routine operations carried in Dublin port on Thursday, Revenue officers seized 500 litres of wine and 6 litres of spirits with a retail value of €7,260. The goods were discovered when officers conducted examinations of two vehicles which had arrived from France.