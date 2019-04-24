Hospice group to kickstart fundraising for midland specialist palliative care unit

A hospice group is to start a campaign to fundraise money to build a multi-million hospice unit in Tullamore which it is claimed will serve people living the Midlands.

In a statement, Offaly Hospice Foundation says it is to kickstart the fund with a donation of €500,000. It estimates the cost of building the specialist palliative care unit could reach €10,000,000.

The Foundation says it is backing a HSE proposal to build a unit and intends launching its Midlands Hospital Building Fund next week.

The proposal to locate such a unit in Tullamore was discussed in 2016 by Laois Hospice supporters but failed to win support because members felt Laois people would lose out.

The Offaly group say the midlands hospice will serve Laois, Offaly, Westmeath and Longford, It confirmed to the Leinster Express that its hospice counterparts in these counties are aware of this fundraising campaign. It says that as all groups strive for excellence in the care of patients and their families who need hospice care, the support and involvement of all groups in this project "will always be welcome".

The Offaly foundation announced the appeal in a statement through its chairman, Professor Humphrey J O’Connor.

"At a time of increasing demand for specialist palliative care/ hospice services the midlands remains the only region in the country without a specialist palliative care unit and patients are missing out.

"At present hospice care in the midlands is largely provided as a home care service in the community with back up using a number of single hospice beds in the three general hospitals and community hospitals. The excellence of the home care service is widely acknowledged.

"Too often however in the absence of a Specialist Hospice Unit patients in need of end of life or crisis care end up enduring admission through overcrowded Accident & Emergency departments to general hospital beds," he said.

Prof O'Connor said that national surveys show the rates of death of hospice patients in general hospital beds is higher in the Midlands than the national average.

The consultant gastroenterologist said hospice services are partly funded by the HSE with significant charitable financial back-up from the five hospice groups in the midlands including Offaly Hospice Foundation.

He claimed all the hospice groups share the common purpose of improving the quality of life of patients and their families facing the problems of life-threatening illness and recognise the need for a Specialist Palliative Care Unit in the region.

Prof O'Connor said the National Palliative Care Policy (2001) recommends a unit with at least 10 inpatient beds per 100,000 population.

"Offaly Hospice Foundation will kickstart the fund with a donation of €500,000 which is approximately 50% of our current funds. The cost of a specialist palliative care unit could reach €10,000,000. The HSE report from 2013 on palliative care services in the Midlands concluded the optimal site for a Specialist Hospice Unit was on the grounds of Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore.

"However, it is important to state that the development of a Midlands Specialist Hospice Unit is not a local Tullamore or Offaly project but a vital health facility for the whole of the Midlands and beyond. A Specialist Hospice Unit in the Midlands is long

overdue," concluded the statement.

Laois Hospice members and supporters did not back a Tullamore unit at a public meeting in 2016. The number one problem for them was that Laois people should be the beneficiaries of any money raised in Laois primarily for the delivery of home care. Supporting a central unit and associated outreach service would, people felt, see funds raised in Laois go to helping other counties who were not as successful at raising funds. They feared services in Laois for people who want to die at home could suffer as a result.

Pat Bennett, a regional manager with the HSE, told the meeting that a central hospice unit to serve four midland counties would cost an estimated €9.5 million to build and €2.5 to run each year.

He said the Department of Health would provide seed money but most of the funds would have to be raised by the hospice groups in the midlands.

The Offaly Hospice Foundation launches the Midlands Hospital Building Fund at its annual public meeting at the Tullamore Court Hotel on Monday, April 29 at 8pm. It says all are welcome.