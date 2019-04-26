UPDATE: Met Éireann issues new Storm Hannah weather warning

Met Éireann has issued another Status Orange weather warning ahead of Storm Hannah on Friday evening.

A Status Orange wind warning has been added for County Galway as well as all of Munster where average wind speeds of 65-80 km/h with gusts of 110 to 130 km/h will hit.

This Galway warning is valid from 7 pm to midnight tonight.

Warnings Update. Orange warning issued for Galway.



Valid from 19:00 hours Fri, 26-Apr-2019 until 23:00 hours Fri, 26-Apr-2019 pic.twitter.com/vpbUwPdHld — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) April 26, 2019

This is the fourth Storm Hannah weather warning Met Éireann has issued across the country.

Three Status Orange weather warnings and one Yellow warning are now in place across the country.

Met Éireann forecasters issued a Status Orange warning for Tipperary and Waterford at 4 am on Friday morning with wind gusts of up to 120-130kmh expected from 10 pm tonight until 2 am Saturday.

Another Orange wind warning is in place for Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick from 4 pm today until 5 am tomorrow.

Laois is included in a Status Yellow wind warning that also covers Connacht, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Longford, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly, Donegal, Tipperary and Waterford from 11 pm tonight until 9 am tomorrow.

Storm Hannah will bring winds up to 130 km an hour and heavy widespread rain according to Thursday night's weather forecast from Met Éireann.

Met Éireann forecaster Liz Walsh told RTÉ Morning Ireland that the wind warnings are on the "strong end of orange" and "could dip into Red territory" especially places like Kerry, West Clare and West Cork.

"I’m not going to lie the winds could dip into red territory. Definitely, think about changing your plans and take action to protect yourself and your property. I would urge people who have put out their garden furniture to take it back in tonight," she said.

MET ÉIREANN NATIONAL FORECAST

TODAY - FRIDAY 26TH APRIL

Damp and mostly cloudy this morning with scattered outbreaks of rain, but some dry periods also. A spell of more persistent rain will start to extend from the southwest by this afternoon. Winds will increase over southern and western parts of the country from late afternoon, with severe and damaging gusts developing in the southwest of the country as Storm Hannah approaches. Cooler than of late, with highs of 8 to 12 degrees.

TONIGHT - FRIDAY 26TH APRIL

Strong to gale force and gusty northwesterly winds in Munster, Connacht and south Leinster at first tonight, with severe and damaging gusts in west Munster and along the south coast. Becoming windy countrywide overnight but the most severe and damaging winds will gradually ease as the night goes on. Outbreaks of rain will continue tonight, with some heavy bursts, but the rain will gradually break up into showers and clear spells in the west and southwest overnight. Lows of 3 to 6 degrees.

TOMORROW - SATURDAY 27TH APRIL

A windy start to tomorrow Saturday with fresh to strong and gusty northwesterly winds. Remaining rain in the east and north will clear by early afternoon, with sunny spells and scattered showers in west and south extending countrywide. The showers will become increasingly isolated towards evening as northwest winds gradually moderate. Cool, with highs of 8 to 12 degrees.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Saturday night: Mainly dry with clear spells at first, but cloud will gradually thicken from the southwest and patchy light rain and drizzle will devlop in parts of Munster and Connacht overnight. Lows of 2 to 7 degrees, coldest in Ulster where clear spells will persist the longest. Mist and fog patches will form in the mainly light breezes.

Sunday: Sunday will be a mainly cloudy and misty day with patchy light rain and drizzle. Some limited brighter intervals are possible towards evening. It will be a little milder than recent days, with highs of 11 to 16 degrees, coolest along the east coast. Light southeast or variable breezes.

Sunday night: Continuing mainly cloudy and misty with occasional rain or drizzle. Lows of 7 to 11 degrees in mainly light southeasterly breezes.

Monday: Monday will be a mainly cloudy day with occasional rain or showers, but some limited brighter intervals could occur in parts of the east and north. Rain will become persistent in the west later in the day, extending eastwards over the country on Monday night. Top temperatures 12 to 16 degrees in moderate southeasterly breezes.

Tuesday: Present indications for Tuesday suggest a wet start to the day in many places, but drier and brighter weather will gradually extend from the southwest as the day goes on. Top temperatures will be around 11 to 14 degrees with winds veering westerly.

Wednesday: Sunny spells and showers.