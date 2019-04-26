Lucky family syndicate claim life-changing €6.4 million Lotto jackpot

A lucky family in Leinster have become Ireland’s latest Lotto millionaires after they collected a life-changing jackpot prize of €6,442,954.

The family won the prize on Wednesday, April 10 with a Quick Pick ticket they purchased online on the National Lottery mobile App.

The winning husband, who claimed the massive prize as part of a small family syndicate, was still coming to terms with his family’s large win when he called to the National Lottery Winner’s Room on Friday to claim their massive prize.

“Even after two weeks, we still can’t believe it. You always buy a ticket knowing that you’ve a chance of winning the jackpot but when it actually happens – it’s just unreal!

"I checked my phone after the draw and I clicked into the ticket and my jaw nearly hit the floor when I saw the €6.4 million prize. It took me nearly twenty minutes to finally open my mouth to tell my wife,” he said.

Despite landing the €6.4 million Lotto jackpot prize, the grounded family have vowed to return to normality once their win finally sinks in.

“We’ve been very sensible so far. We’ve purposely taken a little bit of time out to get our heads around this win. This money will make our lives much easier and more comfortable but we’ve decided to continue on as normal and we’ll be getting back to the day jobs on Monday.

"It’ll be a while before we make any serious spending plans but we’re looking forward to paying off our mortgage and a few other bills,” he added.

