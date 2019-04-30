Election posters on electricity poles are 'danger to life' warns ESB Networks

There is a 'very real danger to life' putting election posters on electricity poles and doing so is strictly prohibited, ESB Networks has warned election candidates.

Posters have caused poles to catch fire and have created blind sports for traffic according to the electricity supplier which has issued this warning ahead of the local and European elections in May.

"ESB Networks wish to remind all Groups and Parties involved in the Local and European elections that the erection of posters on ESB electricity poles poses a serious safety risk to ESB Networks staff, contractors and members of the public and is strictly prohibited.

"Dangerous situations have been created in the past by individuals or parties erecting posters on electricity poles. There is a very real danger to life when placing posters on live electricity poles. Posters have caused the pole to catch fire as well as creating blind spots for traffic.

"ESB Networks has been required to interrupt the electricity supply to households and businesses in order to safely remove these dangerous posters.

"Posters that are erected on electricity poles will be removed by ESB Networks and the costs incurred may be recovered from the respective Parties and Groups involved," ESB Networks said.

In the event of a dangerous situation or emergency, the public are reminded to immediately phone ESB Networks emergency service on 1850 372 999 (24 hour/7 day service).

