6,400 children in Laois-Offaly on dental waiting list

Waiting lists for school dental services in Laois/Offaly are 'out of control' according to Laois Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley following the publication of figures that show there are thousands of children waiting for checks with many needing treatment.

He said figures released to Sinn Féin show massive waiting lists for basic examinations and long delays for treatment.

"There are a staggering 6,435 waiting for dental examinations in what the HSE refers to as the ‘Target Class’ in Laois/Offaly. The shocking thing about this is the fact that the ‘Target Class’ is now effectively first year in secondary school, as they are not getting any service at all in primary school.

"In the 60s, 70s and 80s all children got treatment in primary schools. What makes matters worse is the fact that 194 children who have been examined and deemed to be in need of a ‘general anaesthetic appointment’ are waiting for more than 1 year.

"This is completely unacceptable as the oral health of children in Laois/Offaly is been threatened due to the failure of Government and the HSE to put a meaningful dental service in place," he said

The TD said there are 2,137 children waiting for Orthodontic services Laois/Offaly, Longford and Westmeath. Of these, 1,508 are classed as Grade 4 with 629 being Grade 5. Those waiting between 2 and 4 years add up to 566.

"More critical is that 370 of these children are waiting over 4 years. The effect of this wait means that the opportunity for treatment has passed for many teenagers," Deputy Stanley explained.

He called for targeted investment in dental services across the state.

"It is widely recognised that the absence of such services for children is causing major health problems in later life," he said.

The TD said children have a legal entitlement to routine dental screening but the figures revealed to us show that, in practice, children in Laois /Offaly are not being provided with the necessary screening and checks.

Deputy Stanley concluded that the figures show that: “Waiting lists for school dental services in Laois/Offaly are out of control’’