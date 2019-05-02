Old water pipes and back yard mains to be replaced in five Laois projects

Replacement of old water mains pipes is set to be carried out at five locations across Laois.

Irish Water with Laois County Council will carry out five projects to reduce leaks through aging water pipes.

Replacement of backyard water mains and provision of new connections in St. Fintan's Terrace, Mountrath

Replacement of ageing water mains on Shannon Street, Mountrath

Replacement of ageing backyard water mains in St. Joseph’s Terrace, Mountmellick

Replacing ageing water mains in Erkindale Drive, Durrow

Replacing of ageing water mains in St. Fintan's Terrace, Co. Laois

The reduction in leaks should mean improved water pressure in homes and businesses and a reduction in maintenance costs.

Existing pipes will be replaced with new modern high density polyethylene plastic pipes.

Details of Work

St. Fintan’s Terrace, Mountrath

The work involves the decommissioning of 1.1 km of aged and problematic back yard mains. 757 metres of new water mains will be constructed along the public road and new service connections will be installed from the new water main to each customer’s property. This work will start in the last week of May and will be completed in September.

Shannon Street, Mountrath

The work will take place along the lower end of Shannon Street between Shannon Road and Woodbrook and will involve the replacement of over 262 metres of old cast iron mains. This work will start in the last week of May and will be completed in September.

St. Joseph’s Terrace, Mountmellick

Work involves the decommissioning of approximately 183kms of old cast iron back yard water mains. 214 metres of new water mains will be constructed along the public road and new service connections will be installed from the new water main to each customer’s property. This is underway and is due for completion by the end of May.

Erkindale Drive

Involves the replacement of approximately 584 metres of problematic water mains outside the village of Durrow just off the N77 and laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to the customers’ property boundaries and connecting the customers’ water supply. These works will commence in mid-May and are due for completion by mid-July.

Saint Fintan’s Terrace, Durrow

This work involves decommissioning of approximately 183 metres of aged and problematic back yard water mains. These works will commence in mid-May and are due for completion by mid-July.

MORE: Irish Water responds to water discolouration in Laois