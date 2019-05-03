Laois winner at exciting Junk Kouture 2019 national final

Laois has taken home a top prize at the exciting BOI Junk Kouture 2019 final, held in the 3Arena last night May 2.

The Truth Lies Within is a creation by a Transition Year team of girls from Scoil Chriost Rí in Portlaoise.

It has scooped the Eastern Region award, beating 15 other schools in the region who made it to the grand final.

The dress is by Grace Kearney (model), Rachael Lewis and Amy Doyle. Their art teacher is Jayne Kelly who has led several previous teams to the grand final.

Their creation which features a black pattern on the back, symbolises how people can hide their darker sides from the public eye.

Entrants must make couture designs out of recycled junk. The Laois team made theirs from twines from farm yards and sheds, wool, leather kitchen chair covers, recycled paper and card, a lace tablecloth and pearl jewellery donated from charity shops, metal hangers from dry cleaners, battery powered lights kept from after Christmas and old artificial flowers from bathroom bouquets.

Teams from all over Ireland competed in the thrilling final on the catwalk, to an audience of 5,000 people and a team of judges including Doireann Garrihy and Louis Walsh.

Congratulations to the Laois winners!