New roof among plans for historic Emo Court house in Laois

Emo Court in Laois, one of the county's biggest tourist attractions, needs a complete new roof, the Office of Public Works has stated.

The roof is expected to cost €2 million.

Mary Heffernan, General Manager of Emo Court for the OPW spoke about the roof and other plans at a packed public meeting in Emo house on Tuesday night May 7.

"There are some tricky issues. The roof has to be completely redone. It will cost about €2 million. There is no getting away from the roof. There will be physical needs of the building which cost a lot of money," she said.

Ms Heffernan said a new carpark is also needed but she said Fáilte Ireland may pay towards the cost.

"I think we'd all agree the parking is inadequate. Fáilte Ireland is interested and committed to seeing Emo Court as an attraction. I would be confident they will continue to see that. This is about making it people's business to stop in Emo. It has huge potential," she said.

The lake, which has become overgrown in recent years, is also a concern she said, responding to several questions by locals about it.

"We share your concerns about the lake. We have looked at it. I got a letter with an old photograph of Diana the huntress (statue) looking out over an immaculate clear lake. We are as passionate as you but getting the lake is longer term," she said.

Ms Heffernan said they will be "making the case" for investment in Emo Court to government departments and Fáilte Ireland.

"We have ambitious plans. We are putting together a multi disciplinary team," she said.

With valuable collections in the house, there are plans to introduce the Museum Standard Programme Ireland to Emo Court. This will raise the standard of care for its collections, and make it easier to get loans of other artwork for display, and get funding. However the security of the building, particularly access to it at the rear gardens, will be raised.

Ms Heffernan thanked Laois County Council for their support.

The Chief Executive of Laois County Council John Mulholland spoke.

"It is great to see so many people here in the room. This is the beginning of a new era for Emo Court. The team have achieved so much in a year. Never in its history has Emo Court had so much finance and attention. There is a new stream of funding and I am confident we can tap into it," he said.

The meeting was attended by unexpected large numbers, about 100 people in the beautiful music room, with many standing to hear of plans. Recent restoration works in the house and garden were explained by experts.

Plans were revealed for further restoration, and a summer programme of public arts events.

The big house was bequeathed to the Irish State 25 years ago this year and is undergoing restoration work to its contents and gardens, paid by a €1.2million grant from the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund.

The restored first floor will to be opened to the public for the first time next Sunday May 26.