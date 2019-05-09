Protest to be mounted at Minister Charlie Flanagan's office in Portlaoise

Trade unions Fórsa and SIPTU trade unions are finalising arrangements for industrial action including protests in Portlaoise and elsewhere by Community Employment (CE) scheme supervisors due to commence next week.

The action, which starts on Monday, May 13, is set to coincide with a series of daily protests by CE supervisors at seven locations around the country. These include Intreo and Revenue offices in Galway and Waterford, and political constituency offices in Dublin, Donegal, Galway, Cork, Portlaoise and Limerick.

A protest will take place daily between 12 noon and 3pm at Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan's Laois constituency office in Portlaoise on each day of the strike action which runs to Friday, May 17.

Brendan O’Hanlon is an official with Fórsa.

"We’ll be taking the opportunity to canvas the public to support our campaign of action in the run-up to the local and European elections on May 24,” he said.

The unions say the 1,250 staff concerned have no access to any occupational pension scheme, despite a 2008 Labour Court recommendation in their favour.

A one-day strike by CE supervisors and assistant supervisors took place in February.

Unions have said the action can be averted if the Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe, agrees to meet to discuss the implementation of the 2008 Labour Court recommendation.

It is claimed that the Court said an agreed pension scheme should be introduced and adequately funded by the recognised funding agency. Unions have said this responsibility falls upon the Government.