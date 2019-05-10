Two huge fundraisers raise thousands for popular Laois teenager

A Laois teacher is raising a huge amount of money by offering to shave her head to help a student.

Home economics teacher Mags McLoughlin from Mountmellick only set up her online fundraiser on May 1.

She is prepared to shave the lower half of her head, called an undercut.

Her Facebook fundraiser has almost reached a whopping €9,000, such is the strong local support for her good cause.

Ms McLoughlin is doing it for Junior Cert student Dillon Payne who is undergoing cancer treatment this term.

Dillon who is a talented sports player, turned 16 last Wednesday May 8 and is being supported by his family and friends throughout his treatment. His school is also supporting his continued studies so he can sit his Junior Cert exams.

The big shave is on Wednesday evening May 29 in Moloney's Gaelic Bar at 7pm.

"We are absolutely overwhelmed with people's generosity and the support of the communities far and wide," she told the Leinster Express.

"Hopefully we will raise a big amount and more people might come on board and make an event of the shave too," the teacher said.

It follows a hugely successful family fun day in aid of #teamofdillon, held in Mountmellick GAA centre last Sunday May 5. Portarlington Rugby Club joined with the Rock GAA, Mountmellick soccer club and the Gaa club to host league matches and family events. No final figure has yet been announced on what was a sunny and successful day.

All four clubs played GAA football with Portarlington Rugby Club the final winners.

To donate to #teamofdillon headshave click on this link.

More fundraisers include a Pyjama Day by Sonas Creche on May 17 for #teamofdillon, while several ladies will run the Dublin Mini-marathon for the fund.