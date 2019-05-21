Laois student in Cork helps vulnerable young people in buzzing new way

A Laois woman studying in Cork is using a buzzing new method to help vulnerable young people to learn about life and overcoming difficulty.

Sarah Kearney, a 4th year Social Work student at UCC, has introduced beehives to help students at Cork City Learning Support Centre to develop skills for life.

The Laois woman, who has spent years tending to her own beehives, says the careful pace of beekeeping taught her the importance of mindfulness, helping her to manage stress and even overcome her fear of water.

“I’ve learned a lot of coping skills while managing hives. You have to be emotionally regulated; you can’t get panicked or run away – they’ll come after you!

“As a beekeeper, you have to go at a slow pace. I wasn’t, at the start – it was all rush, rush, rush. It was only through practice that I learned the benefit of mindfulness," she said.

During her undergraduate course work placement, Sarah was keen to try a fresh and fun way of engaging her students, aged 13 to 23 many from war-torn countries and processing some form of trauma.

Sarah introduced the first beehive – containing 120,000 bees – to the school over a year ago.

From tending to the hives on the roof to building the bee-boxes and creating a special garden to help the bees to thrive the beehive has become a labour of love for Sarah’s class.

“The hive is a community, and that’s helping the young people to realise that they’re not on their own, they’re not the only ones going through this experience, and by doing it together they might be able to achieve something.

“Things will happen over the year with the beehive – you lose a queen, a hive gets sick. It’s a way of teaching kids that things happen in life, but there are ways of working around it; you can focus on the positive over the negative.

“It has helped some of the young people in foster care to understand that you don’t have to have this perfect family, you can make your own family, and others can become your support system," she said.

Sarah says the productivity and concentration levels in class have increased significantly, particularly for students dealing with Oppositional Defiant Disorder (ODD) and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) diagnoses.

“It is benefiting vulnerable children.

“The teachers noticed a considerable improvement after the introduction of the bees. If they go to the bees in the morning and then, say, have a math class, they are calm. They have all the jitters out of their system, and they’re more focused and relaxed," she said.

Now, with eight beehives in the school, beekeeping has become an integral part of the students’ lives and one that they enjoy.

Many of them have, on occasion, come to school outside of hours to give Sarah an extra hand.

Sarah intends to continue her innovative work after graduation and hopes to someday run a respite centre for vulnerable people of all ages.

“I’d love to see if it would work in men’s sheds and community centres. It’s not just tailored to young people or vulnerable people – it’s everyone.

“Businesses, for example, could really benefit from time spent getting back to nature, combating burnout and fatigue.

“It’s just a different kind of therapy, a new coping mechanism," she said.

World Bee Day was on May 20 and National Biodiversity Week in Ireland this week May 18-26.

MORE: Woman put on 175 week waiting list for hospital appointment