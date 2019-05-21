UPDATE: Hospital appointment waiting list even longer than 175 weeks

The wait for a hospital appointment in Tullamore is even longer than 175 weeks.

Women are waiting up to 200 weeks for outpatients clinic to see a consultant in Tullamore hospital.

One Laois woman has been told that she has been put on a waiting list 'in excess of 175 weeks' for an outpatient appointment at the Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore. Another Laois woman has been told she must wait 197 weeks.

The women received the wait times in similar letters from the HSE. The women are on the waiting list of hospital consultant Dr G McCormack in the general medicine department.

The letters also state: “Depending on the urgency of your referral an appointment may be issued before this time. If your condition deteriorates you should make an appointment with your GP."

It advised the patient's GP to contact the consultant directly if there are any significant changes.

One of the women raised the issue with Cllr Aidan Mullins.

He said this waiting time of over three years shows the “unacceptable state of the health service”.

The letters conclude by stating Tullamore hospital is a 'no smoking campus'.

