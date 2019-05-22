Laois ELECTION facts AT A GLANCE

ELECTORATE LAOIS

62,965 VOTERS

Portlaoise Municipal District

21,810 VOTERS 7 seats 16 candidates

Portarlington / Graiguecullen Municipal District

20,451 VOTERS 6 seats 9 candidates

Borris-in-Ossory / Mountmellick Municipal District

20,704 VOTERS 6 seats 14 candidates

Voting & Counting

7am - 10.30pm on Friday, May 24

Ballot boxes will be open on Saturday at 9 am on Saturday, May 25 in St Mary's Hall, Portlaoise.

Local election count in the Kea Lew business park.

THREE BALLOTS

Laois County Council, European Parliament, Referendum on changes to divorce rules