Laois ELECTION facts AT A GLANCE
ELECTORATE LAOIS
62,965 VOTERS
Portlaoise Municipal District
21,810 VOTERS 7 seats 16 candidates
Portarlington / Graiguecullen Municipal District
20,451 VOTERS 6 seats 9 candidates
Borris-in-Ossory / Mountmellick Municipal District
20,704 VOTERS 6 seats 14 candidates
Voting & Counting
7am - 10.30pm on Friday, May 24
Ballot boxes will be open on Saturday at 9 am on Saturday, May 25 in St Mary's Hall, Portlaoise.
Local election count in the Kea Lew business park.
THREE BALLOTS
Laois County Council, European Parliament, Referendum on changes to divorce rules
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on