Laois shopkeeper having nightmares over Post Office move

A Laois shop owner is literally having nightmares about the imminent move of the Post Office out of the town centre.

Assumpta Gorman runs O'Gorman's newsagents with her family close to Mountmellick Post Office and said she is having nightmares about what the future now holds.

“Everybody is sick with worry. I am having nightmares. Mountmellick is still not really over the recession,” she said to the Leinster Express on Monday May 20.

”I'm not the only one, there are 47 businesses on Main Street, with 160 people working on it,” she said.

O'Gorman's shop employs seven staff including three family members.

“At least two, maybe three staff would have to go. We get so much business from the Post Office. It might be a phone top-up one day, a birthday present another . It is a big part of our business,” said Ms O'Gorman.

SuperValu head office issued a brief statement in reaction to public concerns.

“SuperValu is aware of An Post’s plan to re-locate Mountmellick post office to a unit adjacent to McConville’s SuperValu Mountmellick in the Davitt Shopping Centre.”

A spokesperson said the supermarkets are owned and managed individually.

Last week a group of customers and traders and politicians gathered outside the Post Office to show their opposition.

A petition is being gathered in the town against the planned move, available to sign in many main street businesses. Work is continuing on the fit out of a unit that opens into the SuperValu shop on Connolly Street at one end of the town.