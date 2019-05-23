Portlaoise Municipal District election candidate form guide and prediction

On the Ballot Paper

Timothy Adejumo - Non-party

An Irish citizen, born in Nigeria who speaks Polish should have a chance in a diverse Portlaoise. Turning diversity into votes is a different matter.

Willie Aird - Fine Gael

A consistent poll topper, Willie Aird’s independent style has reaped dividends over many elections. Likely to win again. Surplus could be key for others.

Thomasina Connell - Fine Gael

This 2016 General Election candidate was based in Monasterevin and moved to Portlaoise to make her political mark, but Portlaoise is a battlefield that can dash dreams.

Tom Duffy - Non-party

People who work for their community don’t always succeed in politics. Tom Duffy has devoted much time helping the homeless but that may not mean votes.

Dominic Dunne - Renua

This Fianna Fáil rebel jumped ship after a selection row. The hospital and housing are key planks in his campaign. A serious contender.

Caroline Dwane Stanley - Sinn Féin

Sinn Féin has put down election roots in Laois led by Brian Stanley TD. Having a running mate could backfire but should survive.

John Joe Fennelly - Fianna Fáil

A vote-gathering machine, the Fennelly name is almost as big as the Fianna Fáil brand. His surplus could be vital to others in FF.

Catherine Fitzgerald - Fianna Fáil

An example of how to survive in local politics. Dedicated, she has always found votes difficult to dig out in competitive Portlaoise. Survival again.

John Gormley - Sinn Féin

Based in the Ballyroan area, this first-time candidate is a surprise entry. Sinn Féin is either very confident or trying to shore things up. A long shot.

Naeem Iqbal - Non-party

Another first-timer who will surprise many if he gets elected. However, diversity is critical to Portlaoise's future.

Donal Kelly - Fianna Fáil

Winning the FF nomination can help but the party is fractured in town. Will have to go further than the Jerry Lodge base to be in the mix. Outside chance.

Pauline Madigan - Fianna Fáil

Not on the political radar in 2014 but is now a councillor and general election candidate. Getting the public's backing is a different ball game. Will be in the shakeup.

Noel O’Rourke - Renua

From Ballyroan, this candidate was active in the Laois no to abortion campaign. His votes could be vital to his running mate.

Judith Preston Grace - Non-party

Elections throw up candidates who come from nowhere. This independent fits the bill. Winning votes is the hard part.

Mary Sweeney - Fine Gael

Mary Sweeney has benefited from her Ballyroan base. Being a well-known family also helps. Also capable in local government, it is hard to see her being threatened.

Noel Tuohy - Labour Party

Labour took a thumping in 2014 but Noel Tuohy defied the trend in Laois. Has a high profile since. In the battle to the end but could get caught on the home stretch.

OUR CALL

1 Willie Aird FG

2 John Joe Fennelly FF

3 Catherine Fitzgerald FF

4 Mary Sweeney FG

5 Caroline Dwaine Stanley SF

6 Dominic Dunne REN

7 Noel Tuohy, LAB

In the mix: Kelly, Madigan, Connell