BREAKING NEWS: Fatalities feared in crash on busy Laois Offaly road

Gardaí and emergency services are attending the scene of a serious accident on a busy road which links Laois and Offaly road.

The accident occurred just outside Killeigh on the N80 towards Tullamore and the road is closed.

It is feared that there was at least one fatality in the collision between a truck and a car. Other vehicles have been caught up in the incident.

Traffic Alert: Collision on the N80 Tullamore - Mountmellick road. Gardaí and Emergency Services at the scene. Road closed - diversions are in place. pic.twitter.com/GjHLdJTGdz — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) May 27, 2019

More details as we get them.