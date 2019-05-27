BREAKING NEWS: Fatalities feared in crash on busy Laois Offaly road

Damian Moran

Reporter:

Damian Moran

crash

BREAKING NEWS: Major road closed as emergency attending scene of accident

Gardaí and emergency services are attending the scene of a serious accident on a busy road which links Laois and Offaly road. 

The accident occurred just outside Killeigh on the N80 towards Tullamore and the road is closed.

It is feared that there was at least one fatality in the collision between a truck and a car. Other vehicles have been caught up in the incident.

More details as we get them.