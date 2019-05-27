CRASH: Man and boy dead, two children in hospital after horror crash on Laois Offaly road

Gardaí have appealed for the public's assistance especially dashcam footage after a man in his 30s and a boy were killed in a horrific crash on the Portlaoise to Tullamore N80 road.

Gardaí have confirmed that the man and child have died. It is also understood that a young girl was airlifted to Crumlin with serious injuries and another boy has been taken to hospital in Tullamore.

The accident occurred just across the Laois border near Killeigh in Tullamore when a car and an articulated lorry collided. The road remains closed and diversions are in place.

Gardaí believe the vehicle in which the man and the children were travelling was heading in the direction of Tullamore when the crash happened.

Laois Offaly Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and information following the serious road traffic collision on the N80 Tullamore - road at approximately 5pm today. They especially appealed for a dashcam.

The N80 is one of the country's busiest national route linking the midlands to Rosslare in Wexford.

Witnesses are asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 0579327600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.