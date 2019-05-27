Gardaí give an official update on horror crash on Portlaoise to Tullamore road

Gardaí in Tullamore have confirmed that the boy who was killed in a crash near Killeigh was aged five.

He was a passenger in a car driven by a man aged in is 30s who was also fatally injured. They have also confirmed that a young girl (age unknown) was airlifted to Crumlin Children’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

They say and a 4th passenger in the car (male age unknown) has been taken to the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore.

It has yet to be confirmed if all the passengers were children.

Laois Offaly gardaí also confirmed that the collision occurred at Scrubb, Killeigh, Tullamore at approximately 5pm this afternoon Monday, May 27.



Gardaí say the car was involved in a collision with an articulated truck. The male driver of the truck (only occupant) was also taken to the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore with minor injuries.

The road is currently closed to facilitate a Garda forensic collision examination and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this collision to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057-9327600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.