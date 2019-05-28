Man and child killed in horror Offaly crash had Laois address

The man and child who were killed in Monday's horrific crash in Offaly had lived in Laois as does the girl and another young boy who are in hospital with injuries.

The man, who is aged in his 30s, is believed to have lived in an estate located off the Green Mill Lane area of Portlaoise which is located of the town's Mountmellick Road.

The children had the same address. The boy who was killed was aged five. The girl, who is in a critical condition in Crumlin Children's Hospital, is aged nine while the other surviving boy is aged 8 and being treated in the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore.

Authorities are still in the process of contacting all family members and relatives.

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances of the head-on collision which happened at Scruff, Killeigh, Co Offaly. The crash happened at about 5 pm on Monday, May 27 last.

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for anybody with information on the crash which happened on the Mountmellick to Tullamore stretch of the N80 to come forward.

Gardaí particularly appeal to anybody who was travelling on the busy national route and who may have dash cam footage from the Portlaoise to Mountmellick road in the time around the crash.

Apart from being the main road between Laois and Offaly, the route is a busy route for freight traffic as it links the midlands to Rosslare Port.

The man and children were travelling in a 02 registered black Volkswagen Golf. The truck was an articulated lorry. The truck driver is understood to be uninjured.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this collision to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057-9327600 or Portlaoise Garda Station at 057 8674100 the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.