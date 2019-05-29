Fundraiser for tragic father and son killed in crash and family

An online Go Fund Me fundraising page for the father and son who were killed in a horror Offaly crash on Monday has hit over €1,100 in the first two hours of being set up.

Originally from Limerick, Vincent or 'Finch' as he was known, was raising Sully and his two other children as a single parent in Green Mill Court, Portlaoise.

The father and son were killed in the head-on collision with a lorry which happened at Scruff, Killeigh, Co Offaly at about 5 pm on Monday, May 27 last.

His daughter Hayley, aged 9, remains in a critical but stable condition in Crumlin Children's Hospital while another son Daniel, aged 8, was treated at the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore, but his injuries are not life-threatening. He was subsequently discharged.

Elizabeth Mullally, a family friend, has set up the fundraiser with the approval of Mr Rossi's family.

There has been an outpouring of support with over €1,100 donated in the first two hours. The money is to go towards funeral costs and support for the surviving children Hayley and Daniel.

"As many of you know, Vincent and Sully tragically lost their lives this week in an accident with Hayley and Daniel.

"We would like to ease the pressure on their family by asking for donations towards giving them the best possible send-off that they so truly deserve.

"The money will also go towards any help and support that Hayley and Daniel will need in the future.

"Every donation is really appreciated and a share if you have time."

DONATE TO THE FUNDRAISER HERE.

MORE: Laois school 'deeply saddened' by tragic crash that killed father and sibling of two pupils

MORE: Woman's heartbreaking tribute following tragic death of brother and nephew in horror crash