General election rethink for FF in Laois and Offaly after local elections

The local elections have created a big General Election headache for Fianna Fáil.

Following a drop in Sinn Féin's support in Laois and mainly Offaly, the party has its sights firmly set on displacing Brian Stanley in the reunited Laois Offaly constituency.

However, the result of the Portlaoise local election vote could see the party turn once again to former TD John Moloney who lost his seat in 2011 to Deputy Stanley.

Cllr Pauline Madigan is the second Laois candidate. She said she was still “chomping at the bit” to run despite getting just 3% of the Portlaoise vote, losing a council seat in the process.

Mr Moloney declined to comment if he would take up the baton once again.

When asked sitting Fianna Fáil TD Sean Fleming said he would not be involved in the decision over who would be his running mate.