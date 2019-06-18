Water disruption in the pipeline for Laois homes and businesses

Homes and businesses in Laois may be hit with some water outages this week as Irish Water carries out works in a number of areas.

Irish Water has said that water main improvement works Killenard and Durrow, in Laois may cause supply disruptions in the coming days.

The water supply to homes and businesses in the Killenard area may experience a supply disruption on Wednesday, June 19 from 9:30 am - 12:30 am.

In Durrow, customers may experience a disruption to their supply on Thursday, June 20 from 11:30 pm to 5:30 am.

During the work homes and businesses in the affected areas may have reduced water pressure and water outages. Following these improvement works water supply may take 2-3 hours to return as water refills the network.

A spokesperson for the company said it will try to minimise the disruption.

"Irish Water understands this type of work can be inconvenient and will ensure our work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption these works may cause. Irish Water would like to thank the local community for their patience during the delivery of these improvement works," they said.

